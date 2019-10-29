UMB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $62.4 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $322.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $271.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.9 million.

UMB shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $67.43, an increase of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMBF