UK prime minister orders new virus lockdown for England DANICA KIRKA and SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 4:44 p.m.
1 of12 In this image taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a televised address to the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, Monday Jan. 4, 2021, setting out new emergency measures to control the spread of coronavirus in England. (Pool via AP) PA Video/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as nurse Jennifer Dumasi is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, during a visit to view the vaccination programme at the Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Monday Jan. 4, 2021, part of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 82-year-old Brian Pinker receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Pinker, a retired maintenance manager received the first injection of the new vaccine developed by between Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca arrive at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, England, Saturday Jan. 2, 2021. The UK has 530,000 doses available for rollout from Monday. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP) Gareth Fuller/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson rolls up his sleeves, during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Monday Jan. 4, 2021. Johnson warned Sunday that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely in the coming weeks as the country reels from a coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Pupils arrive at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, England, as schools across England return after the Christmas break, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday insisted he has “no doubt” that schools are safe and urged parents to send their children back into the classroom Monday in areas of England where schools plan to reopen. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Martin Rickett/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Assistant Technical Officer Lukasz Najdrowski unpacks doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca as they arrive at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, England, Saturday Jan. 2, 2021. The UK has 530,000 doses available for rollout from Monday. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP) Gareth Fuller/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Monday Jan. 4, 2021. Johnson warned Sunday that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely in the coming weeks as the country reels from a coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, during a visit to view the vaccination programme at the Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Monday Jan. 4, 2021, part of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. Johnson warned Sunday that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely in the coming weeks as the country reels from a coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Monday Jan. 4, 2021. Johnson warned Sunday that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely in the coming weeks as the country reels from a coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Chief nurse nurse Sam Foster holds a vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. England’s National Health Service says a retired maintenance manager has received the first injection of the new vaccine developed by between Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca. Dialysis patient Brian Pinker became the very first person to be vaccinated by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Professor Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, and a professor of paediatric infection and immunity receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. England’s National Health Service says a retired maintenance manager has received the first injection of the new vaccine developed by Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca. Dialysis patient Brian Pinker became the very first person to be vaccinated by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus, even as Britain ramped up its vaccination program by becoming the first nation to start using the shot developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca.
Johnson said people must stay at home again, as they were ordered to do so in the first wave of the pandemic in March, this time because the new virus variant was spreading in a "frustrating and alarming” way.
Written By
DANICA KIRKA and SYLVIA HUI