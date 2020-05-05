UFP: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) _ UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $48.3 million in the period.

UFP shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFPT