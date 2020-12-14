UAW agrees to monitor, election change to avoid fed takeover TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 1:42 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — An independent monitor will help root out corruption in the United Auto Workers union' and members will decide if they will vote directly on the union's leadership under a reform agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office.
The deal was announced Monday in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption. It holds off a possible federal takeover of the 400,000-member union.