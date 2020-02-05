Two Harbors Investments: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $134.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $238.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $71.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $324 million, or 93 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $280.4 million.

Two Harbors Investments shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.53, a climb of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

