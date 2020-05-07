Turtle Beach: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 23 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $35 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Turtle Beach expects its results to range from a loss of 24 cents per share to a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million to $47 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Turtle Beach expects full-year results to range from a loss of 16 cents per share to earnings of 9 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $224 million to $234 million.

Turtle Beach shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.49, a climb of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HEAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HEAR