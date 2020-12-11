Faced with US, EU sanctions, Erdogan calls for dialogue SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 8:21 a.m.
1 of3 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to reporters after Friday prayers, in Istanbul, Friday, Dec.11, 2020. Following the approval of European leaders Friday Dec. 11, 2020 of expanding sanctions against Ankara, Turkey called on the European Union to act as an ' honest mediator ' in its dispute with EU members Greece and Cyprus over the exploration of gas reserves in the Mediterranean. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Tuesday, June 2, 2020 file photo, people walk past a poster of a European Union flag in Istanbul. Following the approval of European leaders Friday Dec. 11 of expanding sanctions against Ankara, Turkey called on the European Union to act as an 'honest mediator' in its dispute with EU members Greece and Cyprus over the exploration of gas reserves in the Mediterranean. The leaders said early Friday that Turkey has "engaged in unilateral actions and provocations and escalated its rhetoric against the EU." Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks during a joint news conference with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Following the approval of European leaders Friday Dec. 11, 2020 of expanding sanctions against Ankara, Turkey called on the European Union to act as an 'honest mediator' in its dispute with EU members Greece and Cyprus over the exploration of gas reserves in the Mediterranean. The leaders said early Friday that Turkey has "engaged in unilateral actions and provocations and escalated its rhetoric against the EU.""(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Faced with the prospect of sanctions from both the United States and the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that economic penalties would be detrimental to all sides and that Turkey's disputes with its allies can be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.
Erdogan’s comments came hours after the EU gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in eastern Mediterranean waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus.