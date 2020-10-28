Tupperware: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $34.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics posted revenue of $477.2 million in the period.

Tupperware shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TUP