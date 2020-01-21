TrustCo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

The Glenville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustco Bank posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.8 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $174.4 million.

TrustCo shares have dropped slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.30, a rise of 7% in the last 12 months.

