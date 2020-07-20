Triumph Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $13.4 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $84.3 million, also topping Street forecasts.

Triumph Bancorp shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.33, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBK