Trimble: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $58.5 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $742.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $720 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $755 million to $785 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $751.3 million.

Trimble shares have dropped 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $35.65, a decrease of 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB