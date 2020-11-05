TreeHouse: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, TreeHouse expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

TreeHouse expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

TreeHouse shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THS