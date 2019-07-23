TransUnion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $101.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $661.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 71 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $672 million to $677 million for the fiscal third quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.66 to $2.69 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion.

TransUnion shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.

