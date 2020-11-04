TransAlta: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $94.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $385.8 million in the period.

TransAlta shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAC