Tompkins: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) _ Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.1 million.

The Ithaca, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.39 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $83.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $73.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

Tompkins shares have increased 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMP