Titan Pharmaceuticals reports 4Q loss
Updated 7:16 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.
The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $58,000 in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.3 million, or 70 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $215,000.
The company's shares closed at $1.05. A year ago, they were trading at $3.40.
