Thor, Dova post gains while Cal-Maine, Occidental stumble

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday.

Thor Industries Inc., up $7.72 to $56.64

The recreational vehicle maker's fiscal fourth quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $7.76 to $27.95

The drug developer is being bought by Sweden's Biovitrum AB in a deal that could be worth more than $900 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $1.25 to $167.23

The Treasury Department said there are no plans, currently, to block Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges.

Apple Inc., up $5.15 to $223.97

J.P. Morgan expects stronger iPhone sales volume through the fourth quarter and into 2020.

Abbott Laboratories, up $1.83 to $83.67

The medical device and pharmaceutical company cited new data on the effectiveness of its MitraClip heart valve device.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $5.46 to $39.96

The egg producer's first quarter results fell short of Wall Street forecasts as an oversupply of eggs weighed down prices.

Merck & Co., up $1.27 to $84.18

The pharmaceutical company reported positive results from a prostate cancer study involving the drug Lynparza.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 67 cents to $44.47

The oil company said it completed the sale of some holdings from recently acquired Anadarko.