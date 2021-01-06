The Latest: Swiss to shut restaurants, bars through February The Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 12:09 p.m.
1 of15 Pharmacist Brian Meyer holds a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial for a photo on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Sunflower Pharmacy in Odessa, Texas. Sunflower Pharmacy is the first privately owned pharmacy in Odessa given to permission to distribute the vaccine. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Eli Hartman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A healthcare worker, left, is administered a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Veghel, Netherlands, Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021. Nearly two weeks after most other European Union nations, the Netherlands on Wednesday began its COVID-19 vaccination program, with care home staff and frontline workers in hospitals first in line for the shot. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP) Piroschka van de Wouw/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Performers rehearse near the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre under construction for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 A passenger wearing a facemask stands next to a coronavirus prevention signboard posted at a canal ferry platform in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Thailand planned to expand testing to thousands of factories in a province next to Bangkok as it reported over 300 new virus cases around the country on Wednesday and one new death, an official said. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A medical worker in a booth takes a sample from a man at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 COVID-19 patients exercise at the Patriot Candrabhaga stadium which was recently turned into a virus isolation center in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, wearing a mask to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus, leads the Epiphany Mass at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A healthcare worker, left, is administered a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Veghel, Netherlands, Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021. Nearly two weeks after most other European Union nations, the Netherlands on Wednesday began its COVID-19 vaccination program, with care home staff and frontline workers in hospitals first in line for the shot. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP) Piroschka van de Wouw/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to lead the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (John MacDougall/Pool via AP) John MacDougall/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, left, greets registered nurse and certified faith community nurse Ella Garner Jackson as Black physicians from across Mississippi received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Phillips Medical Services in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Eric Shelton/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Eric Shelton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland soars through the air during a trial jump at the fourth stage of the 69th four hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 An advert shows the word 'Hope' watched over by a statue of Eros, the winged Greek god of love, at Piccadilly Circus in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, visits an anti-coronavirus vaccination facility in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool via AP) Marc Israel Sellem/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 The tourist and theatre area, Shaftesbury Avenue is unusually quiet in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 Citizens of the mountain town of Kalofer, in central Bulgaria, clad in traditional dresses stand in the icy Tundzha River, some waving national flags to recover a crucifix cast by a priest in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The legend goes that the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy throughout the year. Valentina Petrova/AP Show More Show Less
GENEVA — Swiss authorities plan to shut restaurants, bars, sports facilities and cultural institutions through the end of February.
The order is expected to take effect on Saturday. It lifts the exemptions for some of the 26 regions with a “favorable evolution” against the coronavirus — making the restrictive measures effective nationwide. Ski resorts plan to remain open.
Written By
The Associated Press