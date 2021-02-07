The Latest: UK won't issue 'immunity' COVID-19 passports The Associated Press Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 8:36 a.m.
1 of15 Face coverings on the statues of former US President Franklyn D. Roosevelt, left, and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Mayfair, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 General view of a deserted street in Mayfair, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Boxes of the first shipment of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine made by Serum Institute of India, donated by the Indian government, await distribution at the customs area of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Workers pull boxes loaded with COVID-19 vaccines before a handing over ceremony at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Cambodia on Sunday received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, a donation of 600,000 doses from China, the country's biggest ally. Beijing has been making such donations to several Southeast Asian and African nations in what has been dubbed "vaccine diplomacy," aimed especially at poorer countries like Cambodia. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A man jogs in a deserted street in Mayfair, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 Chinese ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, left, presents a box loaded with COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen during a handover ceremony at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Cambodia on Sunday received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, a donation of 600,000 doses from China, the country's biggest ally. Beijing has been making such donations to several Southeast Asian and African nations in what has been dubbed "vaccine diplomacy," aimed especially at poorer countries like Cambodia. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Dr. Dieudonne Wend-Kuni Kientega tends to a COVID-19 patient at Ouagadougou's Bogodogo Medical Teaching Hospital Thursday Feb. 4, 2021. Since November, the conflict-riddled West African nation of Burkina Faso faces a much deadlier second coronavirus wave than the first and health officials worry a lack of knowledge and adherence to coronavirus measures is making it hard to rein in. Sam Mednick/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Dr. Dieudonne Wend-Kuni Kientega tends to a COVID-19 patient at Ouagadougou's Bogodogo Medical Teaching Hospital Thursday Feb. 4, 2021. Since November, the conflict-riddled West African nation of Burkina Faso faces a much deadlier second coronavirus wave than the first and health officials worry a lack of knowledge and adherence to coronavirus measures is making it hard to rein in. Sam Mednick/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Afghan health ministry workers unload boxes of the first shipment of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine made by Serum Institute of India, donated by the Indian government, at the customs area of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Laboratory technicians work at Valneva headquarters in Saint-Herblain, western France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. French pharmaceutical startup Valneva had big news in September: a government contract for 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate. The buyer? The United Kingdom — not the European Union, as might be expected for a company on the banks of the Loire. David Vincent/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 FILE -In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, a member of the medical staff prepares a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Schiltigheim, eastern France. As soon as it dawned on the continent more than one year ago that the virus would turn into the worst pandemic in a century, the race for a vaccine was on. In securing one, once it was available, the EU could not be as nimble as such a crisis situation demanded. The EU nations got competitive prices, but it took valuable time. Jean-Francois Badias/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Critical Care staff look after a COVID-19 patient on the Christine Brown ward at King's College Hospital in London. The scale of Britain's coronavirus outbreak can seem overwhelming, with tens of thousands of new infections and more than 1,000 deaths added each day. But on hospitals' COVID-19 wards, the pandemic feels both epic and intimate, as staff fight the virus one patient at a time, and with no end in sight. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Volunteer and retired registered nurse Donna Reilly prepares a Moderna COVID -19 vaccination during a public inoculation event held on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021 coordinated by the Wilkes-Barre Pa. Department of Health. The event was held on the campus of Wilkes University.(Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP) DAVE SCHERBENCO/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Trish Byrnes, 80, of Wilkins Township, Pa. gets the COVID-19 vaccine from Alaina Smith during an Allegheny Health Network clinic at the Pittsburgh Pirates PNC Park, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Matt Freed/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 Dr. Rafael Galindo, a general practitioner and surgeon, examines a patient in his office in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Iztapalapa, the capital’s largest borough, is one of the hardest hit by the new coronavirus pandemic. With many hospitals at capacity, many of the borough’s residents are cared for by the family doctor. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON — A British official says the country is not considering issuing so-called “immunity passports” for those who have been given the coronavirus vaccine but they could ask their doctor for written proof of their vaccine status if they need to travel.
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said Sunday that vaccine passports would be discriminatory and officials did not want getting vaccinated to be “made in some way mandatory through a passport.”
Written By
The Associated Press