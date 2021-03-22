The Latest: Lebanon reopens restaurants with precautions The Associated Press March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 9:20 a.m.
Rapid tests for the coronavirus lay on a desk in a class room at the Lyonel Feininger Gymnasium in Halle, Germany, Monday, March 22, 2021. For the first time, rapid tests are used by the pupils at the school on the initiative of the headmaster.
People observe a minute of silence as thousands of crosses are painted at the Old Town Square, to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of the death of first Czech COVID-19 patient, in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 22, 2021. Bells were tolling all across the Czech Republic at Monday noon to honor those who have died of COVID-19 in one of the hardest-hit European Union countries. A 95-year-old man was the first to pass away on March 22, 2020 at Prague's Bulovka hospital.
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo a vial and syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. AstraZeneca said Monday March 22, 2021 that advanced trial data from a U.S. study on its COVID vaccine shows it is 79% effective. The U.S. study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots.
Polish commuters stand in a line and wait for a coronavirus test at the Stadtbruecke border crossing between Germany and Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Monday, March, 22, 2021. Poland is being classified as a 'high risk' COVID-19 area by German authorities and people anyone crossing into Germany from Poland must provide a negative coronavirus test.
A man comes out after receiving COVID- 19 vaccine at a government hospital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 22, 2021. India has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in four months, amid a worrying surge that has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gathering.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past the entrance of the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe.
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 2, 2021 file photo, a German help worker tests for COVID-19 a French national going to Germany at the German-French border near Saarbrucken. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe.
A policeman wearing protective gears inspects a driver at a checkpoint as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Cavite province, Philippines on Monday, March 22, 2021. The Department of Health reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the highest number since the pandemic hit the country last year as it struggles to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus infections.
A woman walks at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 22, 2021. A group of activists painted the crosses to criticize the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first visitors wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk atop of Acropolis hill, as the Parthenon temple is seen in the background in Athens, Monday, March 22, 2021. Greece's government reopened the Acropolis and other ancient sites nationwide after four months as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.
Employees at a hair salon wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, work on customers in Athens, Monday, March 22, 2021. Greece's government reopened a limited number of barbershops and hair salons on Monday.
In this photo released by Central Epidemic Command Center, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 22, 2021. Health care workers received the first shots in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccination drive Monday, beginning a campaign that won't use supplies from China amid uneven distribution of the vaccines globally.
Polish commuters stands in front of a tent and waits for a coronavirus test at the Stadtbruecke border crossing between Germany and Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Monday, March, 22, 2021. Poland is being classified as a 'high risk' COVID-19 area by German authorities and people crossing into Germany from Poland must provide a negative coronavirus test.
17 of17
BEIRUT — Lebanon has eased its nearly two-month lockdown because of coronavirus with restaurants opening to the public for the first time in two months amid strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Restaurants will be allowed to have a 50% capacity indoor with a 2-meter distance between each table while outdoors they will be allowed to have a 75% capacity.
The Associated Press