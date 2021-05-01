The Latest: 10% of Washington town positive for COVID-19 The Associated Press May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 8:17 p.m.
REPUBLIC, Wash. -- About 10% of the population of Republic, a small city in north-central Washington, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak traced to large indoor events last month at the local Fraternal Order of Eagles hall.
Ferry County Memorial Hospital officials have confirmed more than 100 cases, with one reported death, since the April 9-11 events, including a membership drive that featured dinner, live music and a 1980s-themed karaoke night.
The Associated Press