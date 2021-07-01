The Latest: Delta variant exploits low global vaccine rates The Associated Press July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 11:09 a.m.
1 of18 FILE - In this June 22, 2021, file photo, retired RN Barbara Vicente administers a shot of the Pfizer vaccine to Bobbie Guillette, 68, from Austin, Texas, at a clinic at Mother's Brewing Company in Springfield, Mo. The latest alarming coronavirus variant, the delta variant, is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions, adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File) Nathan Papes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021 file photo, a passenger of a flight arriving at Faro leaves the airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region. The World Health Organization said that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorized for emergency use should be recognized by countries as they open up their borders, in a move that could challenge Western countries to broaden their acceptance of two Chinese vaccines which the U.N. health agency has licensed, but most European and North American countries have not. Ana Brigida/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. The World Health Organization said that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorized for emergency use should be recognized by countries as they open up their borders, in a move that could challenge Western countries to broaden their acceptance of two Chinese vaccines which the U.N. health agency has licensed, but most European and North American countries have not. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 People leave the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, with box of snack given to them after receiving a shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less 5 of18
6 of18 The first group of tourists from Abu Dhabi arrives at the Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Starting Thursday, Thailand will welcome back international visitors — as long as they are vaccinated — to its famous southern resort island of Phuket without having to be cooped up in a hotel room for a 14-day quarantine. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 People enroll their names to receive the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 An exile Tibetan nurse puts on her protective suit as she prepares to assist at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Dharmsala, India, Thursday, July 1, 2021. The vaccination was organised by the Himachal Pradesh government for the foreign national residing in the state. Ashwini Bhatia/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 People queue to receive a vaccination at the NSW Vaccine Centre at Homebush Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Australia has little COVID-19 because its border is closed. Many Australians are in no hurry to get vaccinated because there is so little virus. But the border is unlikely to reopen until the vaccination rate is much higher than the current 5%. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) Mick Tsikas/AP Show More Show Less 10 of18
11 of18 FILE — In this Friday, June 25, 2021 file photo members of the Economic Freedom Fighters stage a protest march in Pretoria, South Africa, demanding that vaccines from China and Russia be included in the country's vaccine rollout program. The African Union special envoy tasked with leading efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the continent is blasting Europe as Africa struggles amid a crushing third wave of infections. Alet Pretorius/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 A woman leaves a vaccination center after receiving a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 People wait in line to get a coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is placed on a table in a medical room, at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 People wait in line to get a coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 A medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
NEW YORK — The latest alarming coronavirus variant is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions.
That’s adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread. The vaccines most used in Western countries still appear to offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant. The mutation was first identified in India and now spreading in more than 90 other countries.
Written By
The Associated Press