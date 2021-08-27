The Latest: Alaska is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases The Associated Press Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 3:20 p.m.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska —- Alaska this week reported its highest daily number of confirmed resident COVID-19 cases this year as health officials struggle to keep pace with testing and contact tracing. And hospitals are juggling a surge in hospitalizations with staff shortages and admissions for other conditions.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that Gov. Mike Dunleavy and members of his administration on Thursday announced plans aimed at increasing hospital staffing to help with COVID-19 cases.
