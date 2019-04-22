The First Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) _ The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $7.6 million.

The bank, based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

The First Bancshares shares have risen nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4 percent in the last 12 months.

