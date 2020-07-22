The First Bancorp Inc.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) _ The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.6 million.

The Damariscotta, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

The First Bancorp Inc. shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.59, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

