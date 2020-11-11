Tetra: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $44.7 million.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $753.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $589.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $587.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.9 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Tetra said it expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $3.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.55 billion.

Tetra shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $115.10, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.

