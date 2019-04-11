Tesla, Bed Bath & Beyond slip while JetBlue, Caesars rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Tesla Inc., down $7.64 to $268.42
The electric car maker and partner Panasonic are putting on hold plans to expand their Gigafactory, according to media reports.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $1.70 to $17.71
The home goods retailer gave Wall Street a mixed fourth-quarter report, with a key sales measure falling short of forecasts.
Caesars Entertainment Corp., up 35 cents to $9.40
The casino operator could put itself up for sale as soon as this week, according to media reports.
Fastenal Co., up $3.29 to $68.48
The industrial supplies company reported strong industrial activity in the fourth-quarter, which pushed profit and revenue past forecasts.
Rite Aid Corp., down 5 cents to $51 cents
The pharmacy operator reported a fourth-quarter loss and issued a weak full-year forecast.
Apogee Enterprises Inc., down $2.43 to $36.40
The architectural glass and metal products' maker fell short of fourth-quarter forecasts as bad weather hurt some manufacturing operations.
JetBlue Airways Corp., up 22 cents to $17.14
The airline announced that it will expand service across the Atlantic Ocean with flights to London by 2021.
Concho Resources Inc., down $3.01 to $104.73
The energy company and its peers lagged the market on lower oil prices.