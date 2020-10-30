Telefonica: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) _ Telefonica SA (TEF) on Thursday reported a loss of $187 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madrid-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $12.23 billion in the period.



