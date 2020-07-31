Telefonica: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) _ Telefonica SA (TEF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $467.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Madrid-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.38 billion in the period.

