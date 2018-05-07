https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Tejon-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-12893551.php
Tejon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Published 9:23 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
LEBEC, Calif. (AP) _ Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Lebec, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.
The real estate development company posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period.
Tejon shares have risen 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14 percent in the last 12 months.
