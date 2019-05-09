TechTarget: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $30 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $33.2 million to $34.2 million.

TechTarget shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTGT