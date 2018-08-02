Tableau: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The provider of analytics and data-visualization software posted revenue of $243.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $236.4 million.

Tableau shares have climbed 59 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $110.16, a climb of 72 percent in the last 12 months.

