TTM: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $620.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $650 million for the fiscal second quarter.

TTM shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.14, a decline of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

