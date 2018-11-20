TJX shares fall on 3Q results, guidance

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of The TJX Cos. fell Tuesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results and guidance for the year.

The parent of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls reported a 19 percent boost in profit to $762.3 million, or 61 cents per share. Excluding a tax benefit and pension settlement charge, profit came to 54 cents per share. That falls short of the 61 cents per share expected by Wall Street.

Shares fell $3.06, or 6.3 percent, to $45.90 in early trading amid a broader market declined.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company reported a 12 percent boost in revenue to $9.83 billion, topping expectations for $9.5 billion. Sales in stores open at least a year — a key metric of a retailer's health — rose 7 percent, also topping expectations.

Overall sales were driven by higher customer traffic in each division, the company said.

Looking ahead, adjusted fourth-quarter profit will range from 56 cents to 57 cents per share, falling short of forecasts for 63 cents per share.

TJX expects adjusted full-year earnings to be $2.08 to $2.09 per share.

