T-Mobile: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $939 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $10.98 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.14 billion.

T-Mobile shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $79.91, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMUS