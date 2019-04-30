Systemax: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) _ Systemax Inc. (SYX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Port Washington, New York-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 29 cents per share.

The technology products marketer posted revenue of $232.2 million in the period.

Systemax shares have dropped nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.74, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.

