Sykes: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The outsourcing company posted revenue of $416.8 million in the period.

Sykes shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.59, an increase of 2% in the last 12 months.

