Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID misinformation DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 3:31 p.m.
1 of10 Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. White House press secretary Jen Psaki listens at left. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks at a ceremony honoring care workers, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Murthy told those who toiled during the pandemic that "The fight isn't over" as vaccine rollout stalls in some pockets of the state and the country. People continue to die from COVID-19 in New Mexico and across the country; virtually all of them unvaccinated. Cedar Attanasio/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Surgeon General Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday, July 12 with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP, File) Caroline Brehman/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks at a ceremony honoring care workers, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Murthy told those who toiled during the pandemic that "The fight isn't over" as vaccine rollout stalls in some pockets of the state and the country. People continue to die from COVID-19 in New Mexico and across the country; virtually all of them unvaccinated. Cedar Attanasio/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday called for a national effort to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, urging tech companies, health care workers, journalists and everyday Americans to do more to address an “urgent threat” to public health.
In a 22-page advisory, his first as President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, Murthy wrote that bogus claims have led people to reject vaccines and public health advice on masks and social distancing, undermining efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk.