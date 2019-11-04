Superior Industries: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Monday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $352 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336 million.

Superior Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion.

The company's shares closed at $2.66. A year ago, they were trading at $9.81.

