Super Micro: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $26.6 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $762.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $880 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Super Micro shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.21, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

