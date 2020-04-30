https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Summit-Financial-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15236414.php
Summit Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) _ Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.5 million.
The Moorefield, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $32.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.
Summit Financial shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.
