Strattec Security: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of $2.80. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.59 per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $7.6 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $385.3 million.

Strattec Security shares have decreased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.01, a rise of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

