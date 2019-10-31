Stoneridge: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) _ Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $203.4 million in the period.

Stoneridge expects full-year earnings to be $1.55 per share.

Stoneridge shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

