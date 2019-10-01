Stitch Fix: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $7.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $432.1 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.9 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

Stitch Fix shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.08, a fall of 55% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFIX