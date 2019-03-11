Stitch Fix: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $12 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $370.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $365.3 million.

Stitch Fix shares have climbed 58 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.98, a climb of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

