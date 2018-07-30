Sterling Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Monday reported net income of $16 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Southfield, Michigan, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Sterling Bancorp shares have increased almost 3 percent since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBT