Steelcase: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $54.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $955.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $905 million to $930 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Steelcase expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.41 to $1.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.7 billion.

Steelcase shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.10, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

