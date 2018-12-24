Steel Connect: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $215.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.57. A year ago, they were trading at $2.31.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STCN