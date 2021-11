LEXINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says 86 Pearson Lane, a startup company that manufactures commercial heat exchangers, will establish its first manufacturing operations in Lexington.

According to a news release, 86 Pearson Lane will invest $16 million and create 155 new jobs as it establishes operations. The project is expected to be operational by early 2022 after the company expands a building it recently purchased.