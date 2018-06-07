Now Playing:

For the third time in the last three years.

Media: Fortune

NEW YORK (AP) — That Starbucks habit has gotten got a little more expensive.

Starbucks said Thursday it has raised the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents in most U.S. stores, putting a small brewed coffee at $1.95 to $2.15 in most locations.

The company said prices haven't changed on drinks such as lattes and iced coffees in most stores.

Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP
Image 1of/36

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 36
A barista reaches for an empty cup at a Starbucks, commonly referred to as the original Starbucks, in the Pike Place Market in Seattle. Starbucks says it's raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this week in most U.S. stores. It says a small brewed coffee is now $1.95 to $2.15 in a majority of locations. The company said Thursday, June 7, 2018, that prices remain unchanged on drinks such as lattes and iced coffees in most stores. less
A barista reaches for an empty cup at a Starbucks, commonly referred to as the original Starbucks, in the Pike Place Market in Seattle. Starbucks says it's raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents ... more
Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP
Image 2 of 36
A person holds a beverage from a Starbucks in Miami Springs, Fla. Starbucks says it's raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this week in most U.S. stores. It says a small brewed coffee is now $1.95 to $2.15 in a majority of locations. The company said Thursday, June 7, 2018, that prices remain unchanged on drinks such as lattes and iced coffees in most stores. less
A person holds a beverage from a Starbucks in Miami Springs, Fla. Starbucks says it's raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this week in most U.S. stores. It says a small brewed ... more
Photo: Alan Diaz, AP
Image 3 of 36
Barista Christian Moreno calls for an order as he stands behind a row of coffee cups ready to be filled in Seattle. Starbucks says it's raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this week in most U.S. stores. It says a small brewed coffee is now $1.95 to $2.15 in a majority of locations. The company said Thursday, June 7, 2018, that prices remain unchanged on drinks such as lattes and iced coffees in most stores. less
Barista Christian Moreno calls for an order as he stands behind a row of coffee cups ready to be filled in Seattle. Starbucks says it's raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this ... more
Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP
Image 4 of 36

Starbucks tries to be good, but sometimes the company's efforts end up inducing eyerolls.

Starbucks tries to be good, but sometimes the company's efforts end up inducing eyerolls.

Photo: Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 36

A cup with one of Starbucks' "Race Together" stickers, seen at a store in New York, is part of a campaign intended to stimulate dialogue on race. Many observed that for however well-meaning the act, it was "the height of liberal American idealism and a staggering act of hubris to think we can solve out systemic addiction to racism over a Frappucino," leaving Starbucks' oft-put-upon baristas to sop up potential mess.

less

A cup with one of Starbucks' "Race Together" stickers, seen at a store in New York, is part of a campaign intended to stimulate dialogue on race. Many observed that for however well-meaning the act, it was "the

... more
Photo: SAM HODGSON, STR
Image 6 of 36

Starbucks came under fire when it turned out their generous paid family leave left baristas and store workers with far less than corporate workers.

Starbucks came under fire when it turned out their generous paid family leave left baristas and store workers with far less than corporate workers.

Photo: BARBARA KINNEY, Barbara Kinney
Image 7 of 36
Starbucks has a long history of bungling (or at least ill-advisedly charging into) political moments, but its open-carry jump-roping was among some of its more high-profile problems: After first allowing guns, tacitly, Starbucks made a request that gun-carrying coffee-drinkers to leave their firearms at home. Which, of course, only opened them up to protests involving open-carriers coming to their stores. 
less
Starbucks has a long history of bungling (or at least ill-advisedly charging into) political moments, but its open-carry jump-roping was among some of its more high-profile problems: After first allowing guns,
... more
Photo: Ellen Jaskol, LA Times Via Getty Images
Image 8 of 36
This event allowed citizens to chat with police officers in a casual setting to give them a feel for the men and women behind the uniforms. Which is what every person waiting for their morning java is prepared for.  less
This event allowed citizens to chat with police officers in a casual setting to give them a feel for the men and women behind the uniforms. Which is what every person waiting for their morning java is prepared ... more
Photo: Tyler Sizemore, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 36
Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino" starts as a purple drink with blue swirls that tastes sweet and fruity, before changing to pink with a tangy and tart taste with a stir of the straw. And it was all you heard about on social media for eons, seemingly.  less
Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino" starts as a purple drink with blue swirls that tastes sweet and fruity, before changing to pink with a tangy and tart taste with a stir of the straw. And it was all you heard ... more
Photo: HONS
Image 10 of 36
After about four decades and constant innovating that brought many baristas the ability to simply press buttons to make Starbucks coffee, Starbucks broke away from the pack and asked: What happened to roasting your own coffee and making it by hand?  less
After about four decades and constant innovating that brought many baristas the ability to simply press buttons to make Starbucks coffee, Starbucks broke away from the pack and asked: What happened to roasting ... more
Photo: Multiple
Image 11 of 36

Starbucks drinks are sweet as all getup! 95 grams of sugar for a Frappucino? Yikes.

Starbucks drinks are sweet as all getup! 95 grams of sugar for a Frappucino? Yikes.

Image 12 of 36
The customary line outside Starbucks’ oldest store in Pike Place Market, which forces all other pedestrians out in front of the misguided cars attempting to drive through Pike Place. All that and it's not even the actual original Starbucks.  less
The customary line outside Starbucks’ oldest store in Pike Place Market, which forces all other pedestrians out in front of the misguided cars attempting to drive through Pike Place. All that and it's not ... more
Photo: Multiple
Image 13 of 36
Though it never really spread (hopefully), there was the time a handful of UK Starbucks had reports of fecal bacteria in their iced coffee drinks of "varying levels." 
Though it never really spread (hopefully), there was the time a handful of UK Starbucks had reports of fecal bacteria in their iced coffee drinks of "varying levels." 
Image 14 of 36
Starbucks notoriously invented its own lexicon in order to set itself apart from other coffee houses – er, made actionable advancements to the glossery around coffee for optimized consumer distinction. It's so famous that a "Dumb Starbucks" popped up in Los Angeles in 2014, with "Dumb" prefacing all Starbucks sizes and logos. 
less
Starbucks notoriously invented its own lexicon in order to set itself apart from other coffee houses – er, made actionable advancements to the glossery around coffee for optimized consumer distinction. It's
... more
Image 15 of 36

When discussing the global economic crisis in 2009, Schultz said that "the place that concerned us the most is western Europe, specifically the UK. The UK is in a spiral." Unsurprisingly, United Kingdom citizens didn't take too kindly to that, with then-British Business Secretary Peter Mandelson stating the country was "not spiraling, although I've noticed Starbucks is in a great deal of trouble."

less

When discussing the global economic crisis in 2009, Schultz said that "the place that concerned us the most is western Europe, specifically the UK. The UK is in a spiral." Unsurprisingly, United Kingdom

... more
Photo: Oli Scarff, Getty Images
Image 16 of 36
Seattle will never forget, Howard. 
Seattle will never forget, Howard. 
Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM
Image 17 of 36
The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is a mocha-peppermint milkshake with a matcha whipped cream topped with caramel drizzle (the garland), candied cranberry (the ornaments) and a strawberry on top (the star atop the tree). It tastes like melted mint chocolate chip ice cream. less
The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is a mocha-peppermint milkshake with a matcha whipped cream topped with caramel drizzle (the garland), candied cranberry (the ornaments) and a strawberry on top (the star atop ... more
Photo: Starbucks.
Image 18 of 36
Starbucks has managed to make its way not only in all 50 states, but in dozens of countries and five continents.

FindtheHome ranked the top 50 capital cities for Starbucks lovers, based on the amount of store locations per 10,000 people in any city with a population over 40,000.

Click through to see the top 20 cities for those who can't get enough of the Seattle-based coffee company, and head over to FindtheHome's study for the full 50-city list. less
Starbucks has managed to make its way not only in all 50 states, but in dozens of countries and five continents.

FindtheHome ranked the top 50 capital cities for Starbucks lovers, based on the amount of store ... more
Photo: Associated Press
Image 19 of 36
1. Tigard, Oregon

1.63 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people


Population: 49,024
1. Tigard, Oregon

1.63 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people


Population: 49,024
Photo: David Goldman
Image 20 of 36
2. Redmond, Washington 

1.62 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 55,505
2. Redmond, Washington 

1.62 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 55,505
Photo: MG PHOTOGRAPHY LLC
Image 21 of 36
3. Newport Beach, California

1.40 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 86,001

3. Newport Beach, California

1.40 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 86,001

Photo: David Aguilera, BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Image 22 of 36
4. Gaithersburg, Maryland

1.13 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 61,851
4. Gaithersburg, Maryland

1.13 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 61,851
Photo: The Washington Post, Washington Post/Getty Images
Image 23 of 36
5. Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

1.07 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 46,661
5. Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

1.07 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 46,661
Photo: Karen Bleier, AFP/Getty Images
Image 24 of 36
7. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

1.01 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 49,273
7. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

1.01 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 49,273
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Image 25 of 36
8. Troy, Michigan

0.98 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 81,700

8. Troy, Michigan

0.98 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 81,700

Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, AFP/Getty Images
Image 26 of 36
9. Greenwood, Indiana

0.97 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 51,600

9. Greenwood, Indiana

0.97 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 51,600

Photo: Richard Drew, Associated Press
Image 27 of 36
10. Cambridge, Massachusetts

0.95 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 105,737

10. Cambridge, Massachusetts

0.95 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 105,737

Photo: Boston Globe, Boston Globe Via Getty Images
Image 28 of 36
11. Schaumburg, Illinois

0.94 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people


Population: 74,292
11. Schaumburg, Illinois

0.94 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people


Population: 74,292
Photo: Tim Boyle, Getty Images
Image 29 of 36
12. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

0.89 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 45,045

12. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

0.89 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 45,045

Photo: Jake Daniels/The Enterprise
Image 30 of 36
13. Reston, Virginia

0.84 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 59,388
13. Reston, Virginia

0.84 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 59,388
Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images
Image 31 of 36
14. Reno, Nevada

0.83 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 228,442
14. Reno, Nevada

0.83 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 228,442
Photo: George Rose, Getty Images
Image 32 of 36
15. Westminster, Colorado

0.83 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 108,042

15. Westminster, Colorado

0.83 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 108,042

Photo: Ellen Jaskol, LA Times Via Getty Images
Image 33 of 36
16. Flower Mound, Texas

0.75 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 66,523

16. Flower Mound, Texas

0.75 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 66,523

Photo: Marvin Pfeiffer, San Antonio Express-News
Image 34 of 36
17. Scottsdale, Arizona

0.72 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 221,283

17. Scottsdale, Arizona

0.72 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 221,283

Photo: Gary Fountain, Para El Houston Chronicle
Image 35 of 36
18. Greenville, South Carolina

0.67 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 59,944

18. Greenville, South Carolina

0.67 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 59,944

Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Image 36 of 36
19. West Hartford, Connecticut

0.63 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 63,340

19. West Hartford, Connecticut

0.63 Starbucks locations per 10,000 people

Population: 63,340

Photo: Brian A. Pounds

Overall, Starbucks Corp. says it has hiked prices by an average of 1 to 2 percent in the past year, which it said was in line with industry practices — though the increase may be higher for particular drinks. The company has also rolled out specialty drinks over the years that tend to cost more.

Sara Senatore, a senior analyst who covers the restaurant industry for AB Bernstein, noted that the average annual price increase for a tall brewed coffee at Starbucks has been 1.7 percent over time. She said that is similar to overall inflation rates, meaning the price hasn't risen in real terms.

Starbucks said it is always evaluating prices and that the latest change "was not related to last week's store closures and trainings." The company had closed its U.S. stores for several hours last week to train employees on bias awareness after an outcry over the arrests of two men in Philadelphia earlier this year.